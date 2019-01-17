Mississippi university: Shooter was trying to kill himself

Lawmen gather at Mississippi University for Women in Columbus, Miss., Friday afternoon, Jan. 4, 2019, as they sweep the campus for an alleged gunman. The campus was placed on lockdown after reports of a shooting in front of Whitfield Hall, which houses Rent Auditorium. Police were searching the campus for a male suspect. Columbus Police Chief Fred Shelton confirmed there is one shooting victim, a male, at Baptist Memorial Hospital-Golden Triangle.

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi university president says a man who fired a gun and wounded himself on campus earlier this month was trying to kill himself.

Mississippi University for Women President Nora Miller told College Board trustees Thursday in Jackson that no charges are planned against the man, a former student, in the Jan. 4 shooting.

Miller says the man told authorities he was attempting suicide. She says university officials want the man to get the help he needs.

The Jan. 4 incident prompted an hours-long lockdown and building-to-building search at the 2,800-student university in Columbus. Classes were not in session at the time.

Columbus Police Chief Fred Shelton said at the time that a gun was recovered in the victim's truck near the scene of the shooting.