Mississippi State provost to retire in June

STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi State University says its provost will retire in June.

The university announced Monday that Judy Bonner, a former University of Alabama president, is stepping down as Mississippi State's chief academic officer at the end of the budget year.

President Mark Keenum says Mississippi State will launch a national search to replace Bonner.

Bonner began work at Mississippi State as its second-in-command in 2016. She was president at the University of Alabama from 2012 until 2015, after previously serving as provost at that school for almost a decade.

The provost and executive vice president oversees all academic policies and operations, including Mississippi State's eight academic colleges and two campuses. She also helps set budgets.