Mississippi State University to get Phi Beta Kappa chapter

STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi State University will become home to a chapter of the prestigious academic honor society Phi Beta Kappa.

The university announced that the society's governing board made the decision Friday.

MSU President Mark E. Keenum says in a news release that the university has been seeking a Phi Beta Kappa chapter for 40 years. He says the award "is a testament to the outstanding faculty and administrators who have been working toward this most significant achievement."

The honor society is for high-achieving undergraduate students.

MSU is creating a $1 million endowment to support the new chapter.

Fewer than 300 colleges or universities have a Phi Beta Kappa chapter. MSU joins two other in-state schools with one — Millsaps College and the University of Mississippi.