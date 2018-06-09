Minnesota students unionize while working political campaign

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — University of Minnesota students working on two political campaigns have negotiated a contract to unionize.

Minnesota Daily reports that student staffers with Omar Fateh's campaign have contracted with the Campaign Workers Guild. Fateh is running for the Minnesota House of Representatives.

The students used Rep. Erin Murphy's campaign for governor as a model during contract negotiations. Students hope unionizing will create a balance between their campaign roles and their university commitments.

University student Austin Berger is the union steward for Fateh's campaign. He says the contract gives students benefits such as an education stipend and time off for exams and papers.

Ihaab Syed is secretary of the Campaign Workers Guild. He says it's unique for a campaign to have a bargaining unit solely of students.

