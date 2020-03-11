Minnesota up to 5 cases of COVID-19; U shifts to online

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota health officials on Wednesday confirmed the state's fourth and fifth cases of the coronavirus. Meanwhile, the University of Minnesota announced it would suspend in-person instruction at its five campuses at least through April 1.

Department of Health officials said one of the new cases was in Olmsted County, the other in Ramsey. Previous cases were in Ramsey, Anoka and Carver counties.

The University of Minnesota's announcement mirrored that of several other universities nationwide following increasing concerns about the spread of COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus. The university said it would extend spring breaks on the Duluth, Rochester and Twin Cities campuses through March 18; Crookston and Morris are slated to be off through March 20.

After that, the university said, all students on all campuses will be taught virtually. The university said it would announce later whether that period will be extended. The school said students are encouraged to stay at home, but residence halls, dining services and other services would stay open.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

The vast majority of people recover from the new virus.

Gov. Tim Walz on Tuesday signed a swiftly passed $21 million bill to bolster the state's ability to manage the global coronavirus outbreak on a day when the state confirmed its third case.

___

Follow AP coverage of the virus outbreak at https://apnews.com/VirusOutbreak and https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak

___

The Associated Press receives support for health and science coverage from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.