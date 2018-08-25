https://www.westport-news.com/news/education/article/Michigan-s-Olivet-College-hosting-inaugural-music-13182115.php
Michigan's Olivet College hosting inaugural music festival
OLIVET, Mich. (AP) — A southern Michigan college is welcoming students to school with its first music festival.
The student-organized Olivet College Music Festival is being held Saturday outside the school's Cutler athletic complex. Eight acts will perform, including the headlining indie rock artist known as Michigander.
Tickets are $20, but a discount code is available for members of the Olivet College community. Children under 12 can attend for free with an adult who has a ticket.
Olivet is 30 miles southwest of Lansing.
