Michigan budget tussle is about more than increasing gas tax

FILE--In this March 18, 2019, file photo, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer listens to Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y., in Clawson, Mich. Whitmer has ordered a review of Michigan auto insurers' use of non-driving factors to set premiums and their pricing of policies that coordinate medical coverage with drivers' health insurance. The Democrat's move Wednesday comes as Republican lawmakers prepare to soon unveil legislation designed to reduce what on average are the country's highest car insurance rates. Whitmer says the state must take a "hard look" at how insurers set rates to ensure their practices are lawful. less FILE--In this March 18, 2019, file photo, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer listens to Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y., in Clawson, Mich. Whitmer has ordered a review of Michigan ... more Photo: Paul Sancya, AP Photo: Paul Sancya, AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Michigan budget tussle is about more than increasing gas tax 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — What is expected to be a protracted tussle over Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's first budget proposal is about much more than her call to hike fuel taxes.

A resolution, which appears months away, also hinges on the Democratic governor and Republican lawmakers settling big differences over education funding.

Whitmer wants a $527 million boost in the school budget, a 3.5% increase. But it has not been embraced by the Republican-controlled Senate, which supports a $396 million, or 2.7%, boost, partly by trimming other facets of her spending plan.

The Senate also is not supporting Whitmer's proposal to begin a new "weighted" formula to account for extra costs to educate certain students. How the differences are resolved will affect the finances of every traditional district and charter school in the state.