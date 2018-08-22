Michigan State names 19-member panel to search for president

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan State University trustees have appointed 19 members to a search committee looking for the school's next president.

The selections were announced Wednesday. The committee will have 10 men and nine women — including various representatives for students, faculty, the board of trustees and others.

A co-chairwoman of the presidential search committee, Trustee Dianne Byrum, says the panel is "inclusive, diverse and representative of the broader MSU stakeholders."

After Lou Anna Simon resigned in January amid fallout from the Larry Nassar sexual abuse scandal, Michigan State named former Gov. John Engler as interim president. The board of trustees plans to announce a new president no later than June 2019.