Medical marijuana in schools, cannabis testing bills advance

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — A proposal to allow parents to administer limited forms of marijuana to their children on school property has passed the state Senate, along with a proposal for new marijuana testing rules.

Both Democratic and Republican lawmakers described the school bill as aimed at students that need medical marijuana for relief from chronic illnesses. The bill would allow marijuana-infused products, but specifically bans smoking pot and products high in the psychoactive chemical THC.

Both bills passed with strong bipartisan support in a Saturday voting session at the state Capitol.

Both had earlier passed House votes, meaning they now return to the House for final approval of amendments.