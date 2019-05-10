Mayor vows coordinated push against Albuquerque crime

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Mayor Tim Keller says drugs, guns, gangs and domestic violence are fueling crime in Albuquerque, where the shooting death of a University of New Mexico athlete became the latest high-profile killing to shake the city.

Keller and other officials vowed Friday to crack down on crime. Deputy Chief Robert Thornton of New Mexico State Police also said his agency would assign 50 officers to help boost law enforcement's presence in the city.

The announcement came as police searched for 23-year-old Darian Bashir, who was identified in an arrest warrant as the man suspected of shooting UNM baseball player Jackson Weller.

Weller was gunned down last Saturday after leaving a bar in an area popular among college students. Less than two weeks earlier, a postal worker was killed on his daily route in an Albuquerque neighborhood.