Massachusetts high school cracks down on bathroom vaping

CHARLTON, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts high school is testing out new devices that will help administrators determine whether students are using vaping products in the restrooms.

The Telegram & Gazette reports that Bay Path Regional Vocational Technical High School in Charlton plans to buy four devices at a cost of $990 each. If they work, they will go in all 10 student restrooms.

The devices mount to a ceiling to detect vaping without compromising privacy. A real-time alert is sent to an administrator's mobile device or computer.

Daniel McGowan, Bay Path's dean of students, says a 2017 study found that more than 41 percent of high schoolers in Massachusetts have tried vaping, and 20 percent are vaping regularly.

Vaping devices are an alternative to tobacco products.

