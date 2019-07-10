Maryland teachers union led spending on lobbying

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — The Maryland State Education Association spent the most money on lobbying in the state capital during the latest filing period.

Reports covering Nov. 1 through April 30 were recently made public by the State Ethics Commission. The period includes the state's annual 90-day legislative session, which ran from Jan. 9 to April 8.

MSEA spent about $784,000 on lobbying at a time when the state's largest union was pushing for major new investments in state schools spending.

Baltimore Gas and Electric spent the second highest, about $606,000. Johns Hopkins Institutions, which successfully pushed for the ability to create its own police force, spent about $531,000.

Lobbyist Gerry Evans made the most money among lobbyists during the period, more than $2.4 million. Bruce Bereano was second, with more than $1.9 million.