Maryland hires former ECU coach Montgomery to run offense

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Maryland coach Michael Locksley has hired former East Carolina coach Scottie Montgomery to be his offensive coordinator and put John Papuchis in charge of special teams.

Locksley's initial coaching hires, announced Thursday, also include John Reagan as offensive line coach; Cory Robinson as defensive backs coach; Elijah Brooks as running backs coach; and Mike Miller as tight ends coach.

Montgomery was fired at East Carolina in November after a three-year run. He also coached at Duke and with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Montgomery takes over the Maryland offense from Matt Canada, who also served as interim coach for the Terrapins in 2018 after DJ Durkin was placed on administrative leave and subsequently fired.

Papuchis, a Maryland native, spent the last four seasons at North Carolina — the last two as the team's defensive coordinator.

Robinson returns to Maryland after serving as the team's director of player personnel in 2015. Last season, he was Rutgers' cornerbacks coach and passing game coordinator.

Brooks worked the last eight years as head coach at DeMatha Catholic High School in nearby Hyattsville, Maryland, and Miller spent the past two seasons as Locksley's offensive graduate assistant at Alabama. Locksley was offensive coordinator, and Miller worked primarily with the quarterbacks and wide receivers.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25