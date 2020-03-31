Marshall held boot camp for faculty for online classes

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — Professors at Marshall University have been working for a couple of weeks to transition their classroom to online instruction, along with schools across the country coping with the coronavirus pandemic.

The university suspended in-person classes for the rest of the semester. Marshall's Online Learning Instructional Design Center held a boot camp for professors before they left for spring break, The Herald-Dispatch reported.

“We surveyed faculty when we first found out we were moving online,” said Chris Sochor, instructional designer and manager of online learning. “We had approximately 140 who responded they were either extremely or very concerned about how to transition to an online environment. We were able to reach out to each instructor and offer some recommendations based on what department they were in.”

He said they encouraged faculty members to search for resources from the people who do online instruction regularly, starting with places like Facebook and YouTube.

Sochor said he sees a silver lining.

“We will have faculty who really see how the learning management system can really be used to offer content that students can work on at their own pace, freeing up more time teaching in the classroom, doing activities or seminar,” he said. “I think a lot after this will see the value of using a system like Blackboard to help supplement face-to-face classes — whenever we go back to face-to-face learning.”

Teresa Eagle, dean of the College of Education and Professional Development, said she had concerns about students without proper internet access or who aren't used to online learning. She said the college was working on a plan to provide them with assistance.

Sochor said he had similar concerns and encouraged faculty to use low-tech tools, like email, as much as possible.