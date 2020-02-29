Man gets life sentence for killing ex outside school

NAPLES, Fla. (AP) — A Florida man has been sentenced to life in prison for fatally shooting his ex-girlfriend outside a school.

Jose Alfredo Avila Pena, 50, was sentenced Friday in Collier County court after pleading no contest to second-degree murder, according to court records.

The 28-year-old woman was walking through the parking lot of Lely High School in Naples in December when Pena shot her multiple times in the upper torso, prosecutors said. The woman had just left an adult education class at the school. Two people with the victim witnessed the shooting, officials said.

The victim immigrated from Cuba and lived with Pena for several months before their breakup, the Naples Daily News reported.