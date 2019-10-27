Man accused of using excessive force on special ed students

GAGES LAKE, Ill. (AP) — A northern Illinois man has been accused of using "excessive force" on several occasions when dealing with special education students.

The Lake County Sheriff's office says former special education worker Nicholas Izquierdo is charged with six counts of misdemeanor reckless conduct for allegedly injuring four students at Gages Lake School, located 47 miles (75 kilometers) north of Chicago.

The parents of a 7-year-old student contacted authorities to report an injury on May 19, prompting an "excessive force" investigation by the sheriff's office. Several other parents came forward with similar reports during the investigation.

Authorities say school employees are authorized to use a "physical restraint" hold on students to de-escalate emotional outbursts. However, investigators determined Izquierdo used improper techniques which resulted in injuries on six occasions.

Officials say the 30-year-old Izquierdo, who was arrested Friday, no longer works at the school. It wasn't immediately known if he has a lawyer.