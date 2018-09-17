Maine community college reopens dorm after mold issue

SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — A Maine community college has reopened a residence hall where mold was discovered.

WGME-TV reports Southern Maine Community College opened the Spring Point Dorm Saturday. The residence hall was closed last month to "assess and address the appearance of mold."

SMCC Communications Director Clarke Cantfield says the air quality in the residence hall was tested after a thorough cleaning.

More than 300 students reside in the building. The college says other dorms have been evaluated for mold.

___

Information from: WGME-TV, http://www.wgme.com