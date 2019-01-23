Maine Law dean leaving to head Penn State law school

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — The University of Maine School of Law says its dean has been named the new dean of Pennsylvania State University's law school and will start the new position on July 1.

UMaine's law school says Dean Danielle Conway was named dean of Penn State Dickinson Law after a national search. She took over the deanship at Maine Law in 2015.

Maine Law says it will soon announce an interim dean who will begin when Conway starts her new position in July. It says it expects to make that announcement in a few weeks. Maine Law's next long-term dean will be named after a national search.

Maine Law is the only law school in the state.