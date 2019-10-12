MPA will allow wheelchair athlete in cross-country race

TURNER, Maine (AP) — The Maine Principals' Association will allow a high school athlete to compete with a wheelchair at the state cross-country meet.

Head of the MPA cross country committee, Mike Bisson, told the Sun Journal Jonathan Schomaker will compete in the Class B South regional in his own race, as the only wheelchair athlete in Maine cross country this season.

The MPA says it wants to see how fast Schomaker can make it through the A loop of the course before ruling on if he can race with the B South runners.

Schomaker has cerebellar hypoplasia, which forces him to use a wheelchair during races. He has competed alongside runners this season in a rugged wheelchair.