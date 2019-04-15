Louisville adds 3 transfers from Georgia Tech, California

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Louisville has announced that Georgia Tech freshmen Elizabeth Balogun and Elizabeth Dixon and California sophomore Kianna Smith have transferred to the program. The three former starters join a Cardinals roster that lost All-American guard Asia Durr and two other veterans.

Balogun and Dixon left Tech after the school fired Yellow Jackets coach MaChelle Joseph on March 26 following an independent investigation into alleged mistreatment of players and staff. Nell Fortner was hired last week as her replacement. Joseph's attorney has said the coach is being punished for complaining about gender equity issues at Tech.

A news release did not specify when the players would be eligible to play or how many years of eligibility remained. A Louisville women's basketball spokesman said via text Monday that the school "will explore all options in the best interest of the student-athlete, the team and the university."

The players' arrival replenish a Louisville roster that lost Durr, forward Sam Fuehring and guard Arica Carter after the top-seeded Cardinals reached the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament.

The 6-foot-1 Balogun averaged 14.6 points per game last season and was named Atlantic Coast Conference freshman of the year. Dixon, a 6-5 forward, made the All-ACC freshman team after averaging 11 points and 6.4 rebounds per contest. Smith, a 6-foot point guard, totaled 600 points and 244 assists over two seasons at Cal and helped the Bears win 20 games each season and reach the NCAA Tournament.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25