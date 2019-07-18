Local trails to remain open after closure of college campus

BENNINGTON, Vt. (AP) — Trails in a Vermont town will remain open, with a few exceptions, following the closure of a local college campus.

The Bennington Area Trail System updated the community regarding the future of trail access in the aftermath of the Southern Vermont College campus closure in June.

The nonprofit group has been working closely with the property manager retained by the campus mortgage holders to maintain a plan for trail access without impacting campus assets and college structures.

After citing overwhelming debt and a decline in student enrollment, the college trustees made the decision in March to close the school after the spring semester.

The Bennington Banner reports the BATS trails located on the college property will mostly remain open for local bikers, runners and hikers who utilize the multi-use trails.

___

