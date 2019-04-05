Loaded gun found in Missouri teen's bag after school fight

NORMANDY, Mo. (AP) — Authorities say a loaded handgun has been found in a 17-year-old's backpack after he got into a fight at his St. Louis area high school and threatened to shoot an officer and another student.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Malik Sims, of Wellston, was charged Thursday with a felony count of unlawful use of a weapon and a misdemeanor count of assault.

Charging documents say an officer at Normandy High School broke up a fight between two students Wednesday and that Sims pushed the officer down. Sims is accused of threatening to shoot the other student and the officer as he was being handcuffed.

Police say they found a stolen handgun loaded with six rounds in his bag. His bail is set at $10,000. No attorney is listed for him in online court records.

