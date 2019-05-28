Lincoln district to spend $1.4M on new buses with seat belts

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Lincoln Public Schools will purchase 12 new school buses equipped with lap and shoulder seat belts following new recommendations from a federal safety agency.

The Lincoln Journal Star reports that the district's school board approved the $1.4 million plan this month. The board last month adopted a National Transportation Safety Board recommendation to ensure all new buses have seat belts.

The issue of whether the safety measures should be required in school buses has been debated for decades.

The NTSB and the National Highway Transportation Safety Administration had said for years that the design of large buses provides adequate protection. But the NTSB switched its position last year after investigating two bus accidents in Tennessee and Maryland that collectively killed two people and injured 37.

