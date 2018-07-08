Library showcases archives of Providence arts center

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A Rhode Island library is opening the archives of a community arts center to researchers.

The Providence Public Library acquired the organizational archives of AS220 in Providence last year and has spent several months getting them ready for the public.

AS220 is a non-profit community arts organization that lets artists live, work, exhibit and perform at its facilities. It was founded in 1985.

Jack Martin, the library's executive director, says the archives document the creative and cultural history of Providence.

The collection includes planning documents, building plans, press releases, promotional posters, menus, publications and reports, artist applications, booking records for events, photographs, recordings of musical performances, recordings of a public access television show and artwork.