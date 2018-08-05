Library director said lightning damage was 'mindboggling'

HOPKINGTON, N.H. (AP) — The director of the beloved Hopkinton Town Library says damage caused by a lightning strike is "mindboggling."

Donna Dunlop said "almost the entire inventory" of books must be replaced because of fire, smoke and water damage Friday night.

The Concord Monitor reports that it's unclear how long the building will be out of commission.

Dunlop was working when lightning struck. The next morning, she was there to monitor the cleanup crew and intercept unaware patrons.

Hopkinton residents have always supported their library, and many said this time will be no different.

Library President Amy O'Brien said funds will be raised for repairs and books. She said, "We'll have to start from scratch."