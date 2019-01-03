Leaders to focus on strengthening public education system

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island leaders plan to focus on improving the state's ailing public education system this year.

WPRI-TV reports that Gov. Gina Raimondo, House Speaker Nicholas Mattiello and Senate President Dominick Ruggerio, all Democrats, all addressed the issue this week following results of the Rhode Island Comprehensive Assessment System.

According to the RICAS, only 34 percent of students in grades three through eight were proficient in English language arts. RICAS found that 27 percent were proficient in math.

Mattiello said in a speech that the results were "totally unacceptable" and the state education department "must do better."

Democratic State Rep. Joe McNamara has introduced a bill that would create an absenteeism taskforce and another piece of legislation that would require education officials to establish new curriculum standards.

