Lawsuit over Kansas State’s handling of rapes dismissed

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — A judge has dismissed a lawsuit brought by two women who alleged that Kansas State University refused to investigate complaints that they were raped in off-campus fraternity houses.

Sara Weckhorst and Tessa Farmer permanently dismissed their federal Title IX lawsuits against the university earlier this week.

The university said in a news release that it provided no monetary payment or other form of compensation to either plaintiff.

The women’s attorney, Jonathon Fazzola, told The Manhattan Mercury that the women are pleased with the precedent they established through the litigation. The U.S. Department of Justice and the Department of Education weighed in during the litigation, saying the university's policy to not investigate complaints of student-on-student rape when the attacks occur off-campus is wrong.

The Associated Press doesn't generally name sexual assault victims, but the women have made their case public.

