Lawsuit challenges state limits on Little Rock School Board

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — A lawsuit was filed Friday challenging the limits Arkansas placed on the Little Rock School District when it returns to local control, including a prohibition on restoring teachers’ collective bargaining rights.

The lawsuit was filed by a Little Rock teacher, a parent and a member of the local school board that was dissolved when Arkansas took over the city’s schools. The state took over the 23,000-student district in 2015 because of lagging test scores.

The state Board of Education last year voted to return district control to a nine-member board to be elected in November. But the plan prevents the local board from reversing the state’s decision to no longer recognize the local teachers’ union as a bargaining agent.

The local board also will be prevented from changing its superintendent or filing lawsuits without state approval.

The lawsuit argues the state overstepped its authority with the limits it placed on the local board.

State Education Secretary Johnny Key said he believed the lawsuit was without merit and that his department will consult with the governor and the attorney general to respond appropriately.