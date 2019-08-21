Lawrence teen gets probation after bringing gun to school

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — A teenager who brought a gun to Lawrence High School has been sentenced to nine months of probation.

The boy was sentenced Wednesday after pleading no contest in June in juvenile court to misdemeanor criminal use of a weapon.

The Lawrence Journal-World reports the charges stem from an incident on Feb. 6, when the boy was called to an assistant principal's office when he threw his school-issued laptop at a door.

Prosecutor Bryant Barton has said the assistant principal found a loaded handgun in the boy's bag.

The district says no students or staff were threatened with the gun.

Another teenager who brought a loaded gun to the school a week after this incident pleaded no contest to the same misdemeanor charge and was sentenced in July to six months of probation.

