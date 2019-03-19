Lawmakers pass bill requiring school shooter drills

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Lawmakers are giving final passage to a bill meant to make Mississippi schools safer from mass shootings.

The House voted 78-32 on Tuesday to approve changes made by the Senate to House Bill 1283 . The measure was held for the possibility of more debate, but is likely to head to Gov. Phil Bryant for his signature.

The plan would require safety inspections and twice-yearly active shooter drills at public schools. It would also create a threat-reporting mechanism monitored by three dedicated analysts at the state Department of Public Safety.

A task force convened by the governor recommended every school have a school resource officer. The bill seeks to increase funding for such officers, but doesn't mandate them.

The legislation excludes a task force recommendation to arm some teachers.