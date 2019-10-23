Lawmaker: No defunding Boise State over diversity efforts

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A state representative who authored a letter signed by 27 other Republican representatives decrying Boise State University's diversity and inclusion efforts says it's not her goal to defund the school over the issue.

Rep. Barbara Ehardt of Idaho Falls told more than 300 people attending a diversity panel discussion Tuesday with three other lawmakers that her top goal is to make sure free speech is not limited.

Republican Rep. Bryan Zollinger, Democratic Sen. Cherie Buckner-Webb and Democratic House Minority Leader Mat Erpelding also took part in the panel discussion.

The July 9 letter to Boise State University President Marlene Tromp concerned a newsletter by the school's previous president.

The letter sent by lawmakers said the school's inclusion initiatives mentioned in the newsletter are exclusionary because they segregate students.