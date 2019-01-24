Law school, ACLU start presidential candidate speaker series

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Presidential candidates in New Hampshire are being given a chance to discuss their vision and plans for the advancement of civil rights in a new speaker series.

The ACLU of New Hampshire and the Warren B. Rudman Center at the University of New Hampshire School of law are co-hosting "Civil Liberties and the Presidency."

The first candidate will be former Maryland Democratic Rep. John Delaney on Wednesday, Feb. 13.

Rudman Center director John Greabe said the series will provide a unique opportunity for in-depth conversations about our constitutional commitments "with those who would lead us."

Events will be spread out over 2019 at the UNH School of Law in Concord.