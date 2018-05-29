LA County libraries getting much faster internet access

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Wireless internet connections are about to get a lot faster at Los Angeles County libraries, thanks to a $5 million federal grant.

City News Service reports Tuesday that current library Wi-Fi averages a measly 10 to 20 megabits per second.

Officials say after this year's upgrade, wireless internet users will see speeds up to a hundred times faster — about 1 gigabit per second.

LA County libraries are joining a high-capacity network that serves major research and education institutions statewide.

Library officials say residents from low-income communities who can't afford home internet rely on library access, and they deserve quicker connections.

The money to upgrade the network at 87 county branches comes from the federal E-Rate program, which funds internet services at eligible schools and libraries.