Kentucky program aims to get adults into workforce faster

VERSAILLES, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky's community and technical college system has launched a program allowing the state's adults to earn a GED and a college credential at the same time.

Education officials say GED Plus will help students earn a tuition-free certificate through co-enrollment in the Skills U GED program and short-term community and technical college courses.

The officials say that within four months, participants will have the opportunity to earn their GED plus a college certificate. Kentucky Community and Technical College System President Jay K. Box says the goal is to quickly prepare people for the workforce and to meet employers' needs.

Kentucky has invested $15.9 million in scholarship funding to fast-track skill certifications. It's aimed at high school graduates and people who have earned or are working to obtain a GED but have not received a college degree.