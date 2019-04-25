Kearney trial set for man accused of assaulting student

KEARNEY, Neb. (AP) — A new trial date has been scheduled for a man accused of sexually assaulting a University of Nebraska at Kearney student in Kearney.

The new Buffalo County Court date for 19-year-old Prestin Melroy is July 2. He's pleaded not guilty to misdemeanor sexual assault without consent. His previously scheduled trial starting dates were Feb. 5, March 5 and May 7.

He's also a co-defendant in another case. Melroy and 19-year-old Zachary Reikofski have pleaded not guilty to a felony charge: forcible sexual assault. Court records say that alleged crime occurred on the same day as the crime alleged in Melroy's misdemeanor sex assault case: Nov. 4 last year.

Their next Buffalo County District Court hearing in that case is scheduled for June 13.