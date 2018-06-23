Kansas Rep. Marshall: Immigrant kids get good care in center

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (AP) — Kansas Rep. Roger Marshall is returning from a visit to the Texas border saying that several hundred immigrant children detained in a center there are getting good care.

Marshall traveled Saturday to the El Paso area as part of a bipartisan congressional group to meet with U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials and to tour a center holding 400 young immigrants near the Tornillo port of entry. The immigrants are mostly teenage boys and housed in tent-like structures.

The Kansas Republican spent 90 minutes at the center and described it as a camp providing good food and medical care. He said he played soccer with some of the children.

He said 26 children were separated from their parents during a recent crackdown on illegal border crossings.