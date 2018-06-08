K-State hires ex-OU coach Hughes to lead baseball program

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Kansas State has hired former Oklahoma baseball coach Pete Hughes to lead its program.

Hughes takes over for Brad Hill, who was let go as the school's winningest coach, but whose success had waned the past few years.

Hughes agreed to a five-year contract that will pay him $375,000 in the first year with a $10,000 raise each remaining year. He will be introduced at a news conference Tuesday.

Hughes has a 652-492-3 record over 21 seasons at Trinity University, Boston College, Virginia Tech and Oklahoma. He was 128-107-1 over four seasons with the Sooners, including a 35-24 record and No. 2 seed in the NCAA Tournament's regional round in 2017.

He left amid a contract dispute and spent last season as a volunteer assistant at Georgia.