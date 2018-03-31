Jury awards $229K to haunted house owners in sale to school

DELAWARE, Ohio (AP) — A jury has decided the owners of a popular haunted house in suburban Columbus should receive $229,000 from a school district that wants the property for a bus turnaround.

The Columbus Dispatch reports a Delaware County jury spent around two hours this week deciding how much Buckeye Valley Local School District should pay Angie and Brent Stooksbury for their Haunted Hoorah in Ashley.

The district went to court to acquire the property through eminent domain. The couple sought more than $300,000 for the home they acquired at a 2013 sheriff's sale for $11,000. The district wanted to pay $100,000.

Brent Stooksbury testified at trial the couple spent $160,000 on upgrades.

The couple says the haunted house drew around 8,000 visitors last October. They're looking for a new haunted house location.

Information from: The Columbus Dispatch, http://www.dispatch.com