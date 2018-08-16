Judge rejects challenge to Invest in Education Act

PHOENIX (AP) — An Arizona ballot initiative to raise taxes on wealthy earners to fund schools survived a court challenge to knock it off the ballot.

A Maricopa County Superior Court judge on Wednesday rejected a challenge claiming that Invest in Education Act petitions contained errors that should disqualify it from the ballot.

Opponents of the measure at a group backed by the Arizona Chamber of Commerce and Industry say they plan to appeal. They say the tax hike will harm the state economy.

Invest in Ed organizers filed 270,000 signatures to put the question to voters in November. Supporters say it will raise an estimated $690 million for schools.