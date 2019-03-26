Judge blocks suspended WVU player's bid to play in WNIT

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — A judge has denied a suspended West Virginia University basketball player's bid to play in the Women's National Invitation Tournament.

The Dominion Post reports Theresa Ekhelar had sued the university, arguing she was arbitrarily punished twice.

The senior center's lawsuit says she was suspended for a game on Dec. 2 following an incident involving an intimate partner on a school-sponsored trip. She also had to undergo anger management and psychological counseling, but she was able to keep playing for the Mountaineers. WVU then suspended her indefinitely, keeping her from the tournament.

Ekhelar wasn't criminally charged, and said suspending her before the school's disciplinary process is complete caused irreparable harm to her hopes for playing professionally.

Spokeswoman April Kaull says the university is pleased with the court's Friday ruling.

