Joe Litterio out as Rutgers baseball coach after 6 seasons

PISCATAWAY, N.J. (AP) — Rutgers is looking for a new baseball coach.

Athletic Director Pat Hobbs announced Tuesday the Big Ten Conference school is not renewing the contract of Joe Litterio. He was finishing the final year of a two-year contract.

Litterio had a 140-173-1 record in six seasons, including 20-31 this season with a 9-14 conference mark that missed the playoffs. He moved up from assistant coach after Fred Hill left early in the 2014 season.

Hobbs said pitching coach Phil Cundari was appointed interim head coach.

"Joe has led the program with class and character, and served as a positive mentor to our student-athletes," Hobbs said in a statement. "We are grateful for his contributions and proud to have had an alum shepherd the team through its Big Ten transition."