James Patterson donates $1.25 million to classroom libraries

FILE - In this Aug. 30, 2016, file photo, author James Patterson poses for a portrait in New York. Patterson’s latest gift for literacy is a $1.25 million pledge to classroom libraries. On Tuesday, April 2, 2019, the best-selling author announced the fifth installment for his Patterson Partnership, formed in coordination with Scholastic Book Club. Patterson is giving $250 each to 4,000 teachers around the country to help purchase books. He is also distributing $500 each to 500 teachers with three years or less experience. Scholastic will match Patterson with gifts of 250 and 500 bonus points for its book club. (Photo by Taylor Jewell/Invision/AP, File) less FILE - In this Aug. 30, 2016, file photo, author James Patterson poses for a portrait in New York. Patterson’s latest gift for literacy is a $1.25 million pledge to classroom libraries. On Tuesday, April 2, ... more Photo: Taylor Jewell, AP Photo: Taylor Jewell, AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close James Patterson donates $1.25 million to classroom libraries 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

NEW YORK (AP) — James Patterson's latest gift for literacy is a $1.25 million pledge to classroom libraries.

On Tuesday, the best-selling author announced the fifth installment for his Patterson Partnership, formed in coordination with Scholastic Book Club. Patterson is giving $250 each to 4,000 teachers around the country to help purchase books. He is also distributing $500 each to 500 teachers with three years or less experience. Scholastic will match Patterson with gifts of 250 and 500 bonus points for its book club.

Teachers can apply for grants through www.scholastic.com/pattersonpartnership . The deadline is July 31.

In recent years, Patterson has donated millions to schools, independent booksellers and literacy programs. Patterson said in a statement Tuesday that illiteracy was a "daunting issue" and giving kids access to books was "an excellent place to start."