Jalen McDaniels leaving San Diego State to turn pro

SAN DIEGO (AP) — San Diego State coach Brian Dutcher says forward Jalen McDaniels will forego his remaining college eligibility and hire an agent to pursue a professional career.

The redshirt sophomore was second on the team in scoring with 15.9 points and led the Aztecs in rebounding with 8.3. The previous season, he averaged 10.5 points and 7.5 rebounds.

"Jalen now has the opportunity to pursue his life-long goal of playing in the National Basketball Association. We wish him and his family well," Dutcher said in a statement Wednesday.

The Aztecs are recruiting McDaniels' younger brother, Jaden.

Jalen McDaniels is being sued by two women who accused him of filming sex acts in 2016 while in high school and sharing them with friends through social media.

McDaniels was kept away from the media for much of the season. When he spoke at a news conference on March 1, he called the lawsuits "a very serious situation."

Asked what he might tell the alleged victims, McDaniels said: "I really can't talk about it. Hopefully there is a time I can come out and say things, but right now I just can't."