JCJC no more: Call me Jones, says Mississippi 2-year-college

ELLISVILLE, Miss. (AP) — The last educational institution in Mississippi that called itself a junior college is rebranding.

What had been Jones County Junior College will now call itself Jones College, although its official and legal name won't change.

All the other two-year colleges in Mississippi that had called themselves junior colleges have officially changed their names to community colleges. Jones, however, long held on to the alliterative JCJC initials.

Jones President Jesse Smith says in a statement that the rebranding had been under consideration for a decade before it was announced at a freshman assembly Thursday.

Smith says the term junior college no longer indicated the full breadth of Jones' offerings.