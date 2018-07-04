Iowa schools weigh security programs against financial costs

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — An Iowa school district is hiring more security personnel after receiving special permission to spend $1.1 million beyond state spending limits.

The Davenport Community School District received approval Tuesday from the School Budget Review Committee to hire 18 unarmed security supervisors, even as the district works to cut spending in other areas. Superintendent Art Tate says the personnel costs will be covered by grants or other funding in future years.

Davenport's plan comes as schools across Iowa are working to comply with a new law requiring security plans developed in coordination with law enforcement and emergency management officials. Iowa Department of Education director Ryan Wise says Iowa schools are safer than they were five years ago, but more can be done.

Schools must have plans finalized by June 30, 2019.