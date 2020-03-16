Iowa schools closing, taking coronavirus cue from governor

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Dozens of Iowa school districts are following the governor's guidance and suspending classes for four weeks to stem the spread of the new coronavirus.

The Des Moines school district was among them. Last week, the district said classes and activities would be canceled until March 30. It announced on Sunday that the system's closure would be extended to April 13. Dubuque schools also will be closed until then.

Gov. Kim Reynolds on Sunday recommended that schools close for four weeks after she learned of more cases that indicate the coronavirus is spreading in the state. It was a reversal from Reynolds' comments on Saturday, when she said she didn't support canceling school.

The state's four new cases bring Iowa's total to 22.

For most people, the COVID-19 causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness. Most people recover from the new virus. According to the World Health Organization, people with mild illness recover in about two weeks, while those with more severe illness may take three to six weeks to recover.

Other school districts following Reynolds' recommendation include those in Cedar Rapids, Le Mars, Sioux City and Storm Lake. Some other districts' officials posted on social media that they were aware of the governor's recommendation and would be making decisions about cancellations as soon as Monday.

Also Sunday, the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics said it has admitted a second patient infected with COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus.

The Iowa City-based hospital said the patient is a middle-aged Johnson County resident who had not traveled abroad.

Hospital CEO Suresh Gunasekaran said the patient represents the first case of community-acquired COVID-19 in Johnson County, which has the most cases in the state. The governor said that patient is the second confirmed case of community spread in Iowa.

Officials have said that at least 14 Johnson County residents tested positive after going on a cruise to Egypt and returning earlier this month.

