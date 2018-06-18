Iowa high school's graduating class includes 5 Eagle Scouts

DENVER, Iowa (AP) — Nearly a tenth of a northeast Iowa high school's small graduating class are Eagle Scouts.

The Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier reports that Denver High School's class of 2018 had 52 students. Five of them have reached the rank of Eagle Scout through Troop 118 in Denver, Iowa.

Karter Krueger, Jonah Dunkin, Trevor Thrum and Brandon Beaty began as Tiger Cubs in first grade. Nicholas Krabbenhoft joined in sixth grade after moving from Alaska.

The five Scouts combined have more than 140 merit badges, have spent more than 150 nights camping and have done more than 1,000 documented hours of community service.

Their Eagle Scout project included improving a local baseball and softball field, creating a metal sign for a cemetery, rewiring a church sound system and building a Frisbee golf course.

