Investment firm offers to help Hawaii educators buy homes

HONOLULU (AP) — An investment firm that helps educators buy homes in high-cost communities has brought its services to Hawaii.

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reports business executive organization Hawaii Executive Conference announced Landed's Hawaii expansion Tuesday at Hawaii Community Foundation's downtown Honolulu headquarters.

The San Francisco-based company invests in home purchases with educators by providing up to half of a standard down payment on a home, with a limit of $120,000, in return for repayment of that contribution in the future along with a sum totaling 25% of any gain or loss in value.

Landed's co-founder Alex Lofton calls it a "shared investment in the home."

Lofton says Landed has helped almost 200 educators in the San Francisco Bay Area, Los Angeles, San Diego, Seattle and Denver buy homes collectively valued at $100 million since the company was founded in 2015.

