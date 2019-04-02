Indiana police release new details about school shooting

RICHMOND, Ind. (AP) — An Indiana State Police spokesman says a 14-year-old boy who exchanged gunfire with officers at an eastern Indiana middle school before taking his own life was armed with a rifle, a semi-automatic pistol and materials that could be used to make Molotov cocktails.

Capt. David Bursten also said at a news conference Tuesday in Richmond that Dennis Intermediate School Principal Nicole VanDervort helped police during the Dec. 13 incident by watching security video feeds in her office and describing the shooter's movements to dispatchers who relayed the information to the officers on site.

The boy was not a student at the school and his name hasn't been released. No one else was injured.

Police have said it was the boy's mother who called 911 to warn authorities.