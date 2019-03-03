Indiana district wants charters of 2 virtual schools revoked

DALEVILLE, Ind. (AP) — A central Indiana school district wants to revoke the charters of two virtual schools that face a host of concerns about their performance.

The Daleville Community Schools board voted unanimously last week to recommend revoking the charters of the Indiana Virtual School and the Indiana Virtual Pathways Academy.

Paul Garrison is superintendent of the school district in Daleville, about 40 miles (64 kilometers) northeast of Indianapolis.

He tells The (Anderson) Herald Republican the school board's recommendations were based on a variety of factors, including an unusually large population of students with a variety of challenges that have slowed their ability to graduate.

The recommendation to revoke the schools' charters sets off a closure protocol for the schools. Their administrators can respond April 1 during meetings before the school board.

